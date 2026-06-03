Plans for the 2026 Coastal Bend Juneteenth Festival announced

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education has announced plans for the 2026 Coastal Bend Juneteenth Festival.

The 3-day celebration runs June 19-21 at Water's Edge Park. The theme for this year's festival is "Waves of Liberation."

The festival will feature live music, food trucks, Black-owned vendors, and health and educational exhibits. Organizers say no ice chests will be allowed. Tents are allowed in designated areas for a small fee. All attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

The entertainment lineup includes Texas artist Bun B and Grammy-nominated R&B artist Elle Varner.

The Coastal Bend Juneteenth Festival has grown from about 500 attendees in 2018 to more than 22,000 in 2025.

2026 Juneteenth Festival

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