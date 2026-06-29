CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — America's 250th birthday is expected to bring bigger crowds, patriotic celebrations and dazzling fireworks displays to the Coastal Bend as communities across the region mark the nation's semiquincentennial.

From Corpus Christi Bay to the shores of Port Aransas, North Padre Island and Rockport, thousands are expected to gather to celebrate Independence Day with live music, family-friendly festivities and fireworks lighting up the Texas coast.

Planning your Fourth of July? Here's where to watch fireworks across the Coastal Bend

Here's where to catch some of the best shows this Fourth of July.

Corpus Christi: Mayor's Big Bang Celebration

Corpus Christi's Mayor's Big Bang Celebration remains one of the area's signature Independence Day events. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m., with some of the best viewing spots along the Bayfront, the Seawall and the T-Heads, where many boaters gather for an unobstructed view.

For those looking to turn the evening into an event, restaurants including Retro Corpus, Gallery 41 and the USS Lexington Museum are hosting Fourth of July watch parties. Families can also enjoy festivities at Cole Park before the fireworks begin.

Port Aransas: Fireworks over Roberts Point Park

Port Aransas will kick off its Independence Day celebration at 4 p.m. at Roberts Point Park with food vendors, live music and family-friendly activities. The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m., lighting up the harbor as residents and visitors celebrate the nation's 250th birthday.

North Padre Island: A community-powered tradition

The island Blast fireworks display on North Padre Island returns this year thanks entirely to community donations, making it one of the region's most unique Independence Day traditions.

Whitecap Boulevard is among the best places to watch the show, while residents along the canals may be able to enjoy the fireworks from their own docks. The display is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Rockport: A longtime tradition continues

Rockport will celebrate the Fourth with the 60th annual Wendell Family Fireworks Display over Aransas Bay, continuing one of the Coastal Bend's longest-running Independence Day traditions.

Popular viewing locations include Broadway-Fulton Beach Road, Highway 35 near Little Bay, Rockport Beach Park and the Rockport Marina Seawall. According to the organizer's website, fireworks start at dark.

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