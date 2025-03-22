Pickle perfection: Nueces Brewing's Picklefest is the real dill!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was all about the brine and shine at Nueces Brewing Co. as the annual Picklefest kicked off this weekend, drawing pickle enthusiasts from across the region.

The event on Saturday, March 22, featured an array of pickle-themed foods, from specialty dishes to memorabilia, face painting, and live music. A standout attraction? Pickle beer, of course, called Dill With It.

One festivalgoer, enjoying the unique brew, said, “Honestly, it’s a really good beer. The pickle flavor is strong but it blends well with the flavor of the beer. It's real dilly, real dilly.”

For those with a competitive spirit, pickle-themed contests were held throughout the day. Whether it was tasting challenges or games, the event proved one thing: when it comes to pickles, you just have to "dill" with it.

