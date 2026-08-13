Phillips 66 makes a $10,000 investment in the future of Del Mar students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Phillips 66 presented a $10,000 check to the Del Mar College Foundation to fund scholarships for students in the college's process technology and instrumentation programs.

Victor Rodriguez, an industrial instrumentation student and past scholarship recipient, said the financial support made a significant difference in his education.

"The scholarship helped me immensely. I wasn't able to attend summer classes this semester because I can't really afford that at the time. So applying for the scholarship with the DMC Foundation and earning that scholarship really helped finance pretty much the rest of my school experience," Rodriguez said.

The programs train students for careers in industry and anywhere that uses automated systems. As more companies switch to automation, demand is growing for workers with this type of knowledge, and the programs equip students with the skills needed for those high-paying jobs.

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