Pete Trevino prepares fundraiser to benefit Ronnie 'Pointy Boots' Mathis

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When word spread that Ronnie “Pointy Boots” Mathis was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, the outpouring of love from the community was immediate. Now, another neighborhood hero is stepping in to keep that momentum going.

Pete Trevino, a well-known pitmaster and community advocate, is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday at the Hi-Ho Drive Inn on Baldwin Boulevard. The goal is to raise funds to help Mathis through his ongoing health battle and support a man who has brought smiles to Corpus Christi with his colorful suits, larger than life cowboy hats, and signature pointy boots.

“As someone who just lost my brother to cancer in April, it really hit home,” Trevino said. “I was like, ‘man, not Mr. Ronnie, that's when I knew that I needed to help.”

Trevino is no stranger to community outreach. After losing his father nearly 15 years ago, Trevino was inspired through his pain to help others dealing with grief. That's when he fired up a grill and never looked back. He’s held numerous benefits for families facing hardship; from fire victims in Sinton to families in Uvalde following the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary in 2022.

KRIS 6 News previously awarded Trevino with our KRIS 6 Angels award, celebrating local individuals who have gone above and beyond to help their community.

“This is probably going to be one of the biggest ones that I’ve ever put together because of the outpouring of support,” Trevino said. "People have been calling and just want to show up."

Trevino said he's been preparing for the fundraiser all week. While preps started nearly six days in advance, Trevino will start cooking on Friday at midnight. More than $5,000 has already gone into setting up the event, which not only includes the food, but also tents, tables, chairs, and more. He's expecting to feed at least 600 guests, but hundreds more who are just coming to see Ronnie. Dozens of volunteers will also pitch in to help pull the benefit off.

"He's been putting smiles on people's faces for decades and that can be hard sometimes," Trevino said. "They call Corpus Christi 'the body of Christ.' Then let's come together and act like it."

And at the center of it all? Trevino’s beloved smoker, affectionately named “Big Bertha.” The massive grill, used in several of his past fundraisers, will be fired up to serve pulled pork sandwiches and sausage. There will also be chips, baked goods and drinks for sale during the event, all for $15.

“I feel overwhelmed,” Mathis said about the support he's received. “Everybody ain’t got it like that.”

Mathis is currently undergoing chemotherapy and said he has his good and bad days. Despite the diagnosis, Mathis remains in good spirits, uplifted by the community’s continued show of love and support.

“I ain’t giving up yet, I ain’t dead yet," he added.

The fundraiser will be held Saturday, June 14 at Hi Ho Drive Inn on Baldwin Boulevard. It'll be from 12pm until the food runs out.

If you'd like to support Pete Trevino, you can reach out to him at (361) 815-5199 or on Facebook.

For cash donations, contact Maxie Dennis at (361) 813-9658.

Saturday's proceeds will go towards helping Mathis with medical expenses and ongoing care.

