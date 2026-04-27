CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to go on outdoor adventures with! You could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list.

Allow us to introduce Piper Scout — the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Piper Scout (A320542) is a brown female Cocker Spaniel. She is about 7 years old, weighs 37.4 lbs., is spayed, and has a negative heartworm status.

She is located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and has been there since Feb. 11, 2016. The staff has had the opportunity to get to know her better.

"Piper Scout enjoyed the car ride and long walk during her Doggy Day Out. She walks well on a leash and has been friendly with everyone, accepting head pats from the staff," stated Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Piper Scout likes chasing the ball in the play yard and appreciates the team's attention!

Go visit Piper Scout and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A320542 [24petconnect.com]

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!