Adopting from your local animal shelter is one of the most rewarding decisions you can make – not only do you save a life, but you gain a loyal companion who will bring endless joy to your home. You can also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Lemon — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Lemon is currently at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, and the staff has had time to get to know him better.

Lemon (A387230) is a tan-and-white Carolina Dog mix. He is about 3 years old and already neutered.

What makes Lemon such a wonderful companion? His outgoing personality shines through in everything he does. This social butterfly loves meeting new people and would thrive in an active household that can match his energy and enthusiasm for life.

Lemon's ideal family would be one that enjoys the great outdoors, as he would love nothing more than to accompany his humans on frequent hikes and long walks. After a day of adventure, he's perfectly content settling in for some quality belly rub time – a sure sign of his affectionate nature.

Car rides are another favorite activity for this well-traveled pup, and he's already proven his adaptability by participating in the shelter's doggy day out program. Lemon is treat-motivated and knows basic commands like "sit," showing he's both smart and eager to please. When it's time to play, his favorite toy is a classic ball, and he absolutely loves being the center of attention.

Lemon enjoys frequent hikes/walks, belly rubs, and attention from the staff.

Go visit Lemon and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A387230 [24petconnect.com]

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