CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The weather has been more pleasant, so now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to spend more time outdoors with! You could also help save a very precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Jolly — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Jolly is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Jolly (A385354) is a female, cream and white Labrador Retriever mix. She is about 1 year old, weighs 44.10 lbs., and has a heartworm status of below detectable.

Jolly has been at the shelter since Dec. 6, 2025, and the staff have had the opportunity to get to know her more.

"Jolly loves attention from staff, but is not a fan of treats. Jolly is a bit anxious when meeting new people," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Jolly is dog-friendly and likes to run around the play yard. She also participated in a Doggy Day Out and loved rolling around the grass, playing with grass, and walking on a leash.

Go visit Jolly and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A385354 [24petconnect.com]

