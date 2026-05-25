Pet of the Week: Connie

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter, because you could help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Let us introduce you to Connie — she was the Pet of the Week for the week of May 18, 2026.

Connie is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Connie (A387241) is a tan and white Labrador Retriever mix. She is 5 years old, weighs 49.9 lbs., and is already spayed.

Connie's first day at CCAC was March 23, 2026, and the staff has had a chance to get to know her more.

Connie has proven herself to be the perfect adventure buddy through the shelter's Doggy Day Out program, where volunteers take dogs on field trips to experience life outside the shelter walls. Her outings have revealed a dog who thrives on activity and human companionship.

"I love meeting new people and would be best in an active household," notes from her day trips indicate. "I would enjoy taking frequent hikes and walks, and I love to give kisses."

The well-mannered pup has shown she's ready for family life, demonstrating her knowledge of basic commands like "sit" and walking gently on a leash. Her love for car rides suggests she'd be an excellent travel companion for weekend getaways or daily errands.

Staff members at Corpus Christi Animal Care have gotten to know Connie's personality well during her stay. She's described as friendly with all staff members and shows a clear preference for human attention over toys, though she is treat-motivated, which makes training sessions both enjoyable and effective.

"Connie is friendly with staff, loves car rides, and did really well on her Doggy Day Out," shelter notes indicate. "She prefers treats over toys but enjoys attention from people the most."

Go visit Connie and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A387241 [24petconnect.com]

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