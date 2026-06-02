Pet of the Week: Boomer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is proud to introduce Boomer, a spirited American Pit Bull Terrier mix who has captured hearts as this week's KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

About Boomer

Boomer (ID: A387582) is a handsome 1-year-8-month-old neutered male with a striking tan-and-white coat. This energetic pup has been waiting for his forever home since arriving at CCACS on April 10, 2026.

What Makes Boomer Special

This young dog is bursting with personality and energy. Boomer loves going on walks and recently enjoyed a special Doggy Day Out program, showcasing his social and adventurous nature. His intelligence shines through his training progress – he's already mastered the "sit" command and is currently working on perfecting his "stay."

Boomer's love for adventure extends beyond walks. He recently enjoyed a beach day outing, taking in the coastal views with enthusiasm. The well-traveled pup also does exceptionally well on car rides, making him an ideal companion for families who love to explore.

Training enthusiasts will be pleased to know that Boomer is highly treat-motivated, making it both enjoyable and effective to teach him new commands.

Ready to Meet Your New Best Friend?

Potential adopters can visit Boomer and all available pets at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services Monday through Saturday from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A387582 [24petconnect.com

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