CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to go on more outdoor adventures with. Plus, you could help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Let us introduce you to Andy — he is our KRIS 6 Pet of the Week!

Andy is a black-and-brown Dachshund mix. He is 6 years old, weighs 25 lbs., is neutered, and has tested positive for heartworms. With the proper love and care, Andy can be cured and go on to live a healthy life.

Andy (A386183) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care. He has been there since Jan. 26, 2026, and the staff has had a chance to get to know him better.

"Andy is friendly with the staff and other dogs. He enjoys lounging and relaxing, and knows how to walk on a leash," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Andy is quiet and gentle and would do best in a calm home. He went to a weekend foster, and they noticed he was potty trained, loves treats, and is very gentle!

Go visit Andy and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A386183 [24petconnect.com]

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