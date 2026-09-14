People of Hope museum visits Corpus Christi this week

CORPUS CHRISTI — Catholic Charities Corpus Christi is inviting the community to experience a nationwide traveling museum focused on helping neighbors in need.

“People of Hope: Faith-Filled Stories of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” will visit St. John Paul II Academy, located at 3036 Saratoga Blvd., on Monday, Sept. 14, and Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The traveling museum features recorded stories, an interactive poverty simulation, listening stations and a mobile recording studio.

The experience is designed to start conversations about poverty and ways people can work together to help neighbors in need.

The museum will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. both days.

