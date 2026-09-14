Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Actions

People of Hope museum visits Corpus Christi this week

People of Hope museum visits Corpus Christi this week
People of Hope museum visits Corpus Christi this week
People of Hope museum visits Corpus Christi this week.jpg
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI — Catholic Charities Corpus Christi is inviting the community to experience a nationwide traveling museum focused on helping neighbors in need.

“People of Hope: Faith-Filled Stories of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” will visit St. John Paul II Academy, located at 3036 Saratoga Blvd., on Monday, Sept. 14, and Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The traveling museum features recorded stories, an interactive poverty simulation, listening stations and a mobile recording studio.

The experience is designed to start conversations about poverty and ways people can work together to help neighbors in need.

The museum will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. both days.

Back to School