Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being hit by car on Cimarron Boulevard

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car on a Corpus Christ street Wednesday evening, prompting authorities to shut down a stretch of the road.

The collision occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 2800 block of Cimarron Boulevard, according to Corpus Christi police.

Police said a 78-year-old man was crossing in a poorly lit area of Cimarron Boulevard when he was hit by a car. Officers at the scene noted the man was not in the crosswalk at the time of the incident.

The driver involved in the collision rendered aid before first responders arrived. The pedestrian was rushed to an area hospital for treatment, but his condition was unknown as of 8:45 p.m.

Due to the emergency response and clean-up effort, a stretch of Cimarron Boulevard was shut down.