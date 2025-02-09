Peaceful Anti-Trump Deportation Protesters carry signs of support for undocumented immigrants

Protesters lined the sidewalk at Water’s Edge Park Sunday, Feb. 9, for a peaceful Anti-Trump Deportation Protest.

People carried signs with messages of love and support for undocumented immigrants as they face deportation from the nation under President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

Standing at Shoreline and Park, protesters held their signs up and waved a motorists passed.

Sabrina Silva, a native of Corpus Christi who has roots in Mexico, organized the peaceful protest.

“I’m advocating for the people that come here for work, to get out of poverty, to build themselves a life for themselves and their family. I am not advocating for people who commit violent crimes or are a part of the cartel,” Silva said.

She said she’s using her privilege as an American citizen, and Constitutional Rights, to speak for those who can’t.

“There are a lot of people who have come here from very bad circumstances, and they’re less fortunate than I am. I feel like I have privilege, and I need to help them if I can,” Silva said.

The Anti-Trump protest also brought out Pro-Trump supporters. A few stood with the American Flag and signs, as a few drove passed the protesters.

