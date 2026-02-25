Paws on the Pier 5K & 1K Wag Walk coming to Cole Park this March

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Animal lovers, runners, and pet owners are invited to lace up their sneakers — and leashes — for the Paws on the Pier 5K & 1K Wag Walk, set for Saturday, March 21, at 7:30 a.m. at Cole Park Pier, located at 1900 Ocean Dr.

The event benefits Dreaming of Furever Animal Rescue and welcomes participants of all ages and fitness levels, whether they choose to run the 5K or take a leisurely stroll along the 1K Wag Walk.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their dogs and families for a morning of community, fun, and furry friends.

Business owners looking to connect with the local pet-loving community are invited to take advantage of sponsorship packages designed to put their brand in front of hundreds of attendees. Free vendor spots are also available for those looking to participate.

Dreaming of Furever Animal Rescue is a Corpus Christi-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to saving cats and dogs in the Coastal Bend region. This 5K & 1k Wag Walk is where compassion meets community, so don't miss this chance to support a great cause while enjoying a beautiful morning on the Corpus Christi waterfront.

In addition to the race, the event will feature:

Vendors showcasing pet-friendly products and services

A dog treat bar for four-legged participants

A festive atmosphere along the beautiful Corpus Christi waterfront

Register Now

Participants can register online through VF Productions at: 👉 https://v-f-productions.raceentry.com/dreaming-of-furever-animal-rescue-5k/race-information