Parents upset with Upbring town hall that took place, say Upbring dodged questions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As KRIS6 News reported, Upbring, the nonprofit taking over the NCCAA Head Start program, held a town hall for parents on Oct. 7.

Neighborhood News reporter Tony Jaramillo spoke with some parents there, including Ana Reyes, who has an 11-month-old in the program.

Reyes attended the meeting on Monday evening seeking answers. As KRIS 6 News reported, the Nueces County Community Action Agency (NCCAA), which oversees the local Head Start program, did not receive a 5-year grant, which would have allowed it to continue operations.

The Birth to Five Head Start program will be funded until Dec. 31. The Head Start and Early Head Start services will be provided until then.

Upbring will take over Jan. 1. 2025 and Reyes said parents had a lot of doubts about what would happen once the program with the NCCAA came to an end. She said her doubts remained after the meeting.

"One mother started to say that she would have to put her son in daycare and that she was going to spend more money and that she was comfortable with her son in Head Start," Reyes said.

KRIS 6 News spoke to four people off-camera who went to the meeting who all said Upbring was dodging their questions. One person asked, “Why would you hold a conference meeting if you have no answers?"

Jaramillo asked Upbring about two weeks ago if he could attend this town hall, they told him he could not, but they would give an interview soon.

