Parents upset over alleged "inappropriate touching" incident at YWCA Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 6 Investigates has learned the details of an alleged incident that occurred during an after-school program at the YWCA Corpus Christi, which left young students feeling "uncomfortable."

Parents reached out to 6 Investigates in April, expressing concern that YWCA leadership was not addressing their issues.

The alleged incident took place in January, according to an incident report obtained by 6 Investigates. The students involved were all members of the YW Teen leadership program, ages 10-12.

On January 3, a student reported experiencing "inappropriate touching" at the pool during a swim test. Another student supported these claims, stating, "He tried to touch me but didn’t. I felt uncomfortable because that guy was creepy."

Veronica Ramirez, a parent of two students formerly involved in the program, spoke with 6 Investigates about the distressing experiences her daughters encountered.

"Both my daughters reported to the leadership that a man was in the pool with them during their leisure time," Ramirez said.

She detailed how the individual invaded her younger daughter's personal space by pulling her thigh and hip to encourage her to overcome her fear of deep water. Despite her daughter's attempts to distance herself, the man continued engaging with her and other girls.

Ramirez described another incident where her older daughter felt someone grasp her abdomen as she resurfaced from the water, identifying the man as the same individual involved in the previous incident who was a member at the time.

Ramirez tells 6 Investigates her daughters reported the incidents to YWCA leadership, who promised it would be handled. However, Ramirez was only informed of the situation via a brief phone call by the CEO at the time, who assured her of an investigation. According to Ramirez, no further updates were given.

Concerns only grew when Ramirez discovered that the alleged individual was hired as staff by the former CEO shortly after the incidents, despite awareness of the claims against him. "It was disheartening to know that the situation still hadn't been taken care of."

Yvette Segovia, a YW Teen program leader, provided further insight into the situation. Her initial reaction was one of concern for the students' safety, prompting her to report the issue to her supervisor.

However, she described the response from upper leadership, including the former CEO, as "dismissive" and "cold." Segovia felt outraged by the lack of action, noting, "The mission of the YWCA was the opposite of what they were doing and how they were handling the situation."

Shortly after our investigation began, the YWCA announced on May 10 via social media that Esmeralda Herrera-Teran would be stepping in as the new CEO:

Directors, members were informed of an allegation involving inappropriate contact and interaction by a staff member. The Board directed that immediate action be initiated to investigate the allegations. The organization no longer employs the individual identified.



Separately, the Board confirms that CEO Nancy Wesson Dodd's last day of employment with the YWCA was May 8,2025. YWCA Corpus Christi

One YWCA board member telling 6 Investigates, Herrera-Teran plans to conduct a comprehensive review of policies and procedures for the program, with a focus on safety in particular.

However, of the schools involved in the program, 6 Investigates can confirm that Gregory-Portland ISD and CCISD have dropped the program. With CCISD adding in a statement, "partnerships with the program were put on hold in April to allow time for the YWCA to conduct their investigation. The district will revisit the Memorandum of Understanding prior to start of the new school year in August."

The YW Teens program is no longer listed on the YWCA Corpus Christi's website either.

