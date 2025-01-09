Parents frustrated over delayed Head Start program reopening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over three months ago, KRIS 6 first reported that the Nueces County Community Action Agency would shut down its Head Start program due to a lack of funding. At the time, the agency announced that the Birth to Five Head Start program would remain funded until December 31, 2024.

Since then, a nonprofit organization called Upbring was awarded a 5-year federal grant to take over the program. Upbring hosted a town hall on October 7th to address concerns from parents, but many, like Marvin Gutierrez, left with more questions than answers.

“In fact, even last week I sent an email again to see if they would give me an answer, which I have not received any response,” said Gutierrez. “I have another acquaintance whose daughter also went to the same school, and they have not responded at all.”

A source later shared a letter with KRIS6, revealing that Upbring delayed the program’s start until February, citing training issues and pending inspections scheduled for January. The delay has left parents without access to the free daycare the program offers.

“It helped us a lot because right now, we have to pay a babysitter almost $200 a week because we work five days a week, so economically speaking, it's been hard, as you can see,” Gutierrez explained.

Despite multiple attempts to contact Upbring for more information, KRIS6 received no response.

On December 30th, another follow-up was made, but Upbring again did not answer.

Their website states that they are "eager and ready to support members of the media as you report and write the stories of how we are breaking the cycle of child abuse."

On January 9 2025 KRIS6 managed to reach Upbring's media team. While the media representative declined to provide an interview or allow her voice to be used, she gave a brief response when asked whether they were willing to answer questions: “No sir."

Parents, including Gutierrez, continue to wait for answers and hope that the program will resume as planned in February.

