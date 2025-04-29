Parents alarmed as CCISD weighs closing two schools, sending over 200 to Dawson

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some parents at Dawson Elementary are considering alternatives, including private school, after a recent letter sent to parents said the campus may take in up to 200 additional students next year. Ashley Leal, a parent at Dawson, said she’s concerned about already crowded classrooms.“It’s very concerning,” Leal said. “The school already has a lot of kids, adding another 200 more? that's a lot of kids." The influx would come if the district follows through with a proposal to close two of its oldest schools—Schanen Estates and Kostoryz Elementary—citing major infrastructure issues and a failed bond initiative. According to the letter sent to Dawson families last week, parents will also lose the option to request specific teachers due to the potential enrollment increase. Leal said that’s part of the reason she’s now looking into private school options.“The classes are smaller,” she said. “They’re getting more attention—unlike at CCISD, where the rooms are full.” The district has proposed redistributing Schanen Estates students to Dawson, Club Estates and Sanders elementary schools. Deputy Superintendent Karen Griffith said Dawson has the space to accommodate the growth.“Dawson’s capacity is 822 students. They currently have 547. If this moves forward, we expect them to have 772,” Griffith said in a statement. Students at Schanen Estates have reported worsening conditions inside the building.“There’s water coming from the ceiling… and buckets everywhere—on our desks,” one student said. Kostoryz Elementary faces similar challenges, with outdated pipes and infrastructure. District officials say repairs for both schools could cost millions—money not available after voters rejected a $135 million bond measure last fall.“We’re working hard to be responsible with public funds… and proposals like this help stretch limited dollars,”Griffith said. Still, many parents argue that the district is moving too fast and without enough input from the community. The district has encouraged families to share concerns using the “Let’s Talk” platform, an online portal for submitting questions and feedback directly to school leaders.The school board tabled a vote on the closures during a recent meeting, saying they need more time to evaluate options. But for parents like Leal, the uncertainty is already affecting her family’s plans.

