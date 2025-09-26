Wounded Warriors and families enjoy 11th annual Beach Bash getaway on Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Eighteen Wounded Warrior service members and their families gathered on Padre Island this weekend for the 11th annual Beach Bash for Wounded Warriors, a free retreat that participants say provides more than just a vacation.

Richard Fernandez, who served 23 years in the Navy, traveled from the Austin area to participate in the event with his family.

Tony Jaramillo

"I said the only thing we have to pay for is gas, we can handle that. And that was wonderful. Everything is tight right now so it's a good thing to getaway for the weekend, spend time with family, and enjoy ourselves," Fernandez said.

The all-expense-paid weekend at Surfside Condos includes meals, lodging and activities for entire families. Over the past 12 years, 185 service members and their families have participated in the event.

Many service members consider the event a lifeline. According to the Wounded Warrior Project, 79% of warriors report they sometimes or often feel isolated, and 67% say they've struggled financially in the past year.

"Sometimes it's one of those thankless jobs. But I think when people recognize that and try to see the good you've try to do in your twenty something years, I think it speaks volumes," Fernandez said.

Linda Lindsey, chairwoman of Beach Bash Wounded Warriors, said the event focuses on supporting entire families, not just the veterans themselves.

"A lot of people take care of the veterans but a lot of people forget about the families. This is an opportunity for our coastal bend families to give back to our wounded warrior families and to say thank you for your service, and more importantly thank you for your sacrifice," Lindsey said.

The weekend includes complimentary sand building and surf lessons on the beach, giving warriors a chance to reconnect with family.

When asked what he was most excited for, Fernandez said, "I think just to get away from Manor. I think just seeing water, jump in the pool and spend some quality time with my family."

The Beach Bash Wounded Warriors organization relies on donations to make the annual event possible. To find out how you can help contact Linda Lindsey:

830-591-8212, linda.lindsey1@yahoo.com

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!