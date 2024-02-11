Who was the winner of the 2024 Barefoot Mardi Gras parade?

Barefoot Mardi Gras 2024 was a success

Nearly 80 entries participated in the parade

A great time was had by all

The 14th annual Barefoot Mardi Gras parade took place on the beach on Padre Island on Sat Feb, 10. Nearly 80 entries of golf carts, vehicles, floats, and pedestrians took part in the parade.

People traveled from near and far to watch the parade.

"We're from San Antonio, but we come down to Corpus every year for this," one family said.

Others are locals who have been attending the parade for years.

"I've been coming since the beginning, since 2010 — 14 years," Victoria Smith said.

The 2024 overall parade winner with a perfect score was Scott Electric Company with a huge alligator float pulled by a truck.

The others that placed in the parade are South Texas Family Planning and Health Corp, Baldemar Saenz, PINS Beach Volunteers Bottlecap Art, Mary Berry, The Island Gardeners, CASA of the Coastal Bend, The Padre Island Yacht Club, DZign Scapes, Texas Two Ton Horse Club, and Visit Corpus Christi.

The Event Director of Barefoot Mardi Gras said that she could not have done it without the help of all the volunteers.

“There’s so many different small things that come together. And I think really it’s working with the committees," Motl said. "The people here on the island that volunteer their time, and actually we have people that come from Corpus Christi and volunteer their time. And the end result has been over $160,000 donated to charity.”

D.C. Ratcliff and Kaylynn Paxson, the 2024 Barefoot Mardi Gras King and Queen were in attendance greeting the crowd and having fun.

Parade attendees are already looking forward to next year's 15th Annual Barefoot Mardi Gras.

“Absolutely! Already planning the new outfit," Victoria Smith said.

The 14th annual Barefoot Mardi Gras on Padre Island had the largest turnout the event has ever seen.

