Who knows how to host a better Super Bowl party? Chiefs or 49ers fans?

Big Game Cook-off

Island Chiefs fan vs. Island 49ers fan

A little friendly competition in the kitchen

When Erin Holly found out the two teams that would be playing in Super Bowl 58, she had to find out who knows how to host a better Super Bowl party. Is it Chiefs fans or 49ers fans? She knew just where to go to find out—Padre Island.

Jen Seymour is a die-hard Chiefs fan who lives on the island and grew up in a small town in Missouri. She became a Chiefs fan as a young kid, watching her mom root for the Chiefs.

Brittany Bachman is a die-hard 49ers fan who lives on the island and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She became a 49ers fan 15 years ago because she wanted to be unique and not just hop on the bandwagon with her family full of Chiefs and Broncos fans.

Jen and Brittany went head to head in the 'Island Big Game Cook-off.'

Jen prepared Kansas City-style barbecue chicken wings, potato salad, and BLT pinwheels. She also threw in some Travis Kelce cookies from a bakery for dessert.

Brittany prepared chips and queso, and Philly Cheesesteak sliders.

These two NFL fans meant business in the kitchen. They each took turns preparing their 'ultimate big game food roster' for the judge, Erin Holly.

Erin test tasted all of the different foods. All items on the rosters were delicious and cooked with pure dedication. But, there could only be one winner of the Island Big Game Cook-off.

The reigning champion chef and party host of the 'Island Big Game Cook-off' was Jen Seymour, the Island Chiefs fan. However, Brittany Bachman, the 49ers fan took home the gold in the 'best swag' portion of the competition.

After the Island Big Game cook-off, it was obvious that a stellar food roster is the key to hosting the best Super Bowl party with your friends and family.

