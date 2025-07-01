Whitecap NPI development hosts free events for neighbors this summer

Whitecap North Padre Island, Corpus Christi's first-ever master-planned community, is launching free summer activities for Coastal Bend residents and visitors alike. The development, which has been under construction for about three years, is now ready to welcome neighbors to its main lawn area with free weekly yoga classes and a free monthly farmers market.

"Whitecap is really focused on community. We would like everybody to be able to take advantage of the coastal lifestyle that we all take advantage of everyday here," said the Whitecap NPI Sales Manager, Amber Spicak.

The free events include "Wake Up at Whitecap," featuring sunrise yoga sessions every Saturday at 7 a.m., hosted by Somos Yoga. Additionally, the Padre Island Farmers Market, previously held at Island Presbyterian Church, will now take place at Whitecap NPI on the third Thursday of each month from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Ryan Adames, co-owner of Somos Yoga in Corpus Christi, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership.

"Being able to give and make yoga accessible to anybody and everybody, I think it's very important. Just getting a deep breath right here in the front of Whitecap NPI is just an amazing opportunity," Adames said.

The farmers market coordinator is also excited about the new location.

"It's definitely more visible and we definitely love this space and the island is growing and changing, and this is gonna be a huge part of it, so we're just happy to be part of it too and grow and change right along with it," said Ashley Anderson, Market Coordinator for Padre Island Farmers Market.

Whitecap NPI staff emphasized that these activities are open to anyone interested in experiencing the Whitecap lifestyle, not just residents.

"Whitecap is excited to provide opportunities to the community to take advantage of our location and island living and the coastal experience," Spicak said.

The development plans to continue offering these free community events throughout the rest of the year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

