Water main damaged and repaired Tuesday on Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On Tuesday, a private contractor working on the Commodores Bridge area of the Island struck a Corpus Christi Water (CCW) bypass water line causing a water line break. The break caused a reduction of pressure for certain parts of the island.

Repairs were made by the end of the day on the damaged twelve-inch water line and CCW crews will be flushing in sampling over the next week to ensure water quality meets all state and federal standards.

