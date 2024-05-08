Watch Now
Water main damaged and repaired Tuesday on Island

Some may have experience a loss of pressure
Nueces County ESD 2
Posted at 10:06 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 11:57:48-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On Tuesday, a private contractor working on the Commodores Bridge area of the Island struck a Corpus Christi Water (CCW) bypass water line causing a water line break. The break caused a reduction of pressure for certain parts of the island.

Repairs were made by the end of the day on the damaged twelve-inch water line and CCW crews will be flushing in sampling over the next week to ensure water quality meets all state and federal standards.

