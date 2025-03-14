WARNING: Low risk for rip currents does not mean no risk

Many weather conditions, such as wind, can play a. crucial role in the formation of rip currents in the water. Many visitors are in the Coastal Bend this weekend for Spring Break, and Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Beach Rescue placed a red flag warning in place on our coastal beaches for the whole weekend.

Low risk for rip current does not mean no risk for rip current

People on the beach are urged to stay vigilant about these red flag warnings, and what to do if you get caught in a rip current. Parks and Recreation staff said that the most important thing to do when caught in a rip current, is to swim parallel to shore.

Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly asked beachgoers at the Michael J. Ellis Seawall on Padre Island, “Would you know how to get out of a rip current if you got stuck in one?” Their responses varied.

“No, I would just try to swim harder," spring break visitor Michael Lorenc said

“It is very surprising. But I have heard that before. Like they say, to swim sideways," spring break visitor Osneyda Canales said.

“I know if you get stuck in a rip current, you’re supposed to swim parallel to shore," Corpus Christi neighbor Carolina Resendez said.

Some neighbors know what to do if they get caught in a rip current, and some do not.

“Never try and turn around and swim back to the shore where it just pulled you out. You want to swim out, to the sides and parallel to the shore," Lacy Quinones, the Safety Outreach Coordinator for Corpus Christi Beach Rescue said.

With a lot of visitors in the Coastal Bend for spring break, Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation are urging neighbors to take caution at the beach.

“So, the first thing that you can do, honestly, is to check our beach flag warning system. We are gonna have a red flag flying for the rest of the weekend," Quinones said.

A red flag means you are advised not to go into the water past your knees in depth.

“Just growing up around the water, I just know a lot of people would tell me that. I know, watching the news, my step-dad surfs so he knows the water really well," Resendez said.

However, low risk for a rip current does not mean no risk for a rip current.

“You always want to swim with a buddy. So, that means you go into the water with someone, you come out of the water with someone," Quinones said.

Some neighbors at the beach for spring break are staying cautious of this weekend’s red flag warnings.

“We’re just gonna be careful. Definitely not getting in the water, and maybe just at the edge of the water with the kids. But, definitely not getting into that. It looks pretty rough right now," Canales said.

The Je'Sani Smith Foundation is a local organization that promotes education, awareness, and water skills training on. the danger of rip currents. You can find more information about the foundation and online rip current survival training courses here.

