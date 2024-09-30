VIF: Wounded Warriors from all over the state enjoy a free vacation to Padre Island

September 27-29 marked the 9th Wounded Warrior Beach Bash on Padre Island.

September 27-29 marked the 9th Wounded Warrior Beach Bash on Padre Island. 17 Wounded Warriors from across the state of Texas and their families were treated to an all expenses paid weekend getaway at Surfside Condos on the island. The weekend was full of beach time, pool time, bonfires, golf carts, games, and fun in the sun. This event was started in 2015 by island resident Linda Lindsey as a way of saying "thank you" to those who served in the United States Military.

"It's a way for the island community, as well as Corpus Christi, to give a big thank you to the Wounded Warriors and their families," Linda Lindsey, the Wounded Warrior Beach Bash organizer said.

One of the 17 warriors who enjoyed the vacation with his family of five is United States Army Veteran, Tyron Kim from El Paso.

“I’m very thankful. I’m humbled by this opportunity. This is something that me and my family, we wouldn’t necessarily be able to do on a regular basis," Tyron Kim, a United States Army Veteran and Wounded Warrior said.

Tyron brought his wife and their three daughters on the trip. Kim said events like these are a blessing for him and his family.

“I served in the army from 2001 to 2006. I was a supply clerk. I spent most of my time at Ford Hood, Texas with the 89th MP brigade. I did a combat deployment to Iraq in 2004," Kim said.

Lindsey leads the team of volunteers for Wounded Warrior Beach Bash. Many of the volunteers are local college students from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi and Del Mar College.

“It’s an opportunity to say Thank You. Wounded Warriors and their families, they sacrifice a lot. And a lot of times, people don’t have the opportunity to physically say thank you," Lindsey said.

The weekend was full of family-friendly festivities for the warriors and their families.

"Lots of beach activities, all the food you could eat, golf carts, bonfires, music, s'mores, with sandcastle lessons, again," Lindsey said.

A lot of the food and amenities were donated and provided by local island businesses, and homeowners at the Surfside Condos offered their condominiums for the weekend for the warrior families to stay in.

“Once they get here, their wish is our command," Lindsey said.

Lindsey and her team of volunteers are already looking forward to the 10th Wounded Warrior Beach Bash next September.

“After my military career, I didn’t know that I was looking at things kind of skewed, and reaching out to Wounded Warrior Project back in 2012, they’re brought me so much, they’ve helped me come to where I am now," Kim said. "The many different organizations and programs, such as this one that’s provided for us, like it’s been amazing.”

