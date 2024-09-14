TxDOT's proposed upgrades to SH 361 need citizen's input; public invited

PADRE ISLAND, Tx — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is seeking public comment on proposed improvements to SH 361 from Beach Access Road 1 in Port Aransas to Park Road 22 in Corpus Christi.

An online virtual public meeting will be held by The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) with an in-person option to be held on September 19th.

The in-person option that is open to the public, is set for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at Island in the Son United Methodist Church, 10650 SH 361, Corpus Christi, Texas. An additional in-person opportunity to review the meeting materials is scheduled for 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at the Port Aransas Civic Center, 701 W. Avenue A, Port Aransas, Texas.

In-person attendees will be able to view the same pre-recorded video presentation as posted online, review hard copies of project materials, ask questions of the project team and leave written comments. No live presentation will be held.

The proposed project on SH 361 would widen the road from a 2-lane to a 4-lane highway with two travel lanes in each direction. A raised center median would divide the two directions and a sidewalk/shared use path would be added.

The project would stretch 15 miles and be designed to improve safety and mobility on SH 361.

The virtual meeting would have a pre-recorded presentation and would include both audio and visual components.

Comments can be submitted at the in-person option, online, or by mail.

More information can be found at www.txdot.gov

Comments must be postmarked or received by Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, to be included in the official meeting record. Responses to comments received will be available online at www.txdot.gov [txdot.gov] once they have been prepared.

