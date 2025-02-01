TSA releases about 350 green sea turtles into the Gulf

Nearly 350 green sea turtles were released back into the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, Feb.1, by the Texas State Aquarium (TSA). The cold-stunned sea turtles were transported to the TSA from Jan. 21 through the 25.

Jesse Gilbert, president and CEO of the TSA said they saw more than 900 turtles that were impacted by the cold fronts in Corpus Christi over the last couple of weeks.

He said these sea turtles are endangered and threatened species that must be taken care of promptly.

“Cold-stunned sea turtles - once the cold hits they really can’t swim. And they can be hit by boats. They can be predated on. So, it’s important to get them out. Their endangered and threatened species. So, it’s really important that we save them,” Gilbert said.

He said there’s a process to the care of the turtles receive before they can be safely released into the ocean.

“We just keep them warm, mellow, make sure they’re healthy. They get seen by our veterinarians and veterinary nurses. And, hopefully, get them back to the Gulf as soon as possible,” Gilbert said.

Part of the care - after the turtles warm up - include making sure they are dry and a swim test with a lifeguard nearby.

Many beachgoers were on hand to experience the sea turtle release.

“It’s part of being a Texan. It’s Texan wildlife. You can see today all these Texans came to have this unique Texan experience on the beach,” Gilbert said.

Anyone that sees cold-stunned sea turtles should call the sea turtle-stranded hotline at 1-866-TURTLE-5 - a 24-hour hotline.

