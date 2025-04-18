The Seashore Charter School system has been serving island families for three decades, offering a unique learning environment without charging tuition. April 26, 2025 marks Seashore's 16th annual "Whoop It Up" with Pearls and Cocktails.

“Seashore has, without a doubt, instilled learning in our children. We’ve had five of our seven children go here. Our sons were the first students that ever went here, which was about 30 years ago," said Jackson.

David Jackson, Vice President of the Seashore Charter Schools Board, believes the school's approach to education makes it special for the community.

"They put less emphasis on the teaching, more emphasis on the learning environment. And this learning environment, children thrive in, small classes. This is truly one of the best kept secrets in Corpus Christi," said Jackson.

The island's Seashore Charter Schools rely on community support from Whoop It Up fundraiser

While many may not realize it, Seashore Charter Schools operate entirely tuition-free, making fundraisers like their annual "Whoop It Up" event crucial to their operation. Their fundraising goal from all of their fundraisers in 2025 combined is $200,000.

"For the Island Foundation, we don't receive any tuition from our students for our elementary or middle school. But, we also don't receive any tax dollars from the island or this district. So, it's important for us to fund that gap," said Welborn.

Becky Welborn, Fundraising Coordinator for the Island Foundation, says this year's fundraising efforts will help finance a new playground for students.

"We have a few fundraisers throughout the year. Whoop It Up is our largest one. We also do Bingo for Bags. It brings in about $50,000 in the fall," said Welborn.

These fundraisers also support grants for Seashore Charter School teachers like Amanda Willson, who serves as a Positive Behavior Intervention Support Specialist.

"Money that we raise is invested in our school to make our education better and increase the learning of each student on campus," said Willson.

Willson's commitment to the school extends beyond her professional role – she also has two daughters enrolled there.

"The kids are the ones that are gonna be leaders in our community and go out into the world, and I have a huge passion to make sure that they do that with love and care," said Willson.

Whoop It Up with Pearls and Cocktails 2025 will be held at Mansion Royal from 6:00 until 11:00 at Mansion Royal. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!