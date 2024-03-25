Texas Sealife Center releases nine sea turtles at North Padre Island

The Texas Sealife Center held a special event Sunday morning when they released nine sea turtles back into the ocean at the beach on North Padre Island.

Hundreds of people were in attendance to see the turtles return to their natural habitat.

Texas Sealife Center Director Tim Tristan said this is the Sealife Center's first release this year. In addition, he said they had the turtles at their center since January to care for them until they were ready to be released.

"It's great to see the public involvement and it's excellent that we can get the message out there to this many people," he said. "Also, what this says about the community is that they're engaged, and they want things to get better for the animals."

They will be planning to do another Turtle release sometime in the next couple of months, depending on certain factors with the animals.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.