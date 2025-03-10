Texas Sealife Center releases 46 sea turtles into the ocean

A yearly tradition has made its way back to North Padre Island as 46 sea turtles were released back into the ocean.

Hundreds of neighbors filled the beach in attendance to see the green sea turtles off Sunday morning.

Director Tim Tristan of the Texas Sealife Center says he's happy to see more volunteers and neighbors here to witness the release.

“The fact that there’s this many people are coming out to these events are really good and it feels like we get the message out there," he said. "More people are finding out what we're doing, their home down here and how we can continue to help turtles.

