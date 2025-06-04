For just $11, visitors can enjoy an interactive guided tour at the Texas Sea Life Center on the Island, offering an inexpensive summer activity for the whole family.

Texas Sealife Center offers affordable summer fun at just $11 per person

The center functions primarily as a wildlife hospital, rescuing and rehabilitating sea turtles, shorebirds, and raptors, while also providing educational tours to the public.

"We're one of the cheapest attractions around. You get a lot of bank for your buck. It's $11 per person ages three and up," said Amanda Terry, Director of Rehabilitation at the Texas Sealife Center.

The 30 to 40-minute guided tour introduces visitors to a variety of animals, including approximately 40 sea turtles currently in rehabilitation.

"We have a lot of repeat customers that have been here since the beginning, but we also have people who have lived here for 15 years and say I never knew you guys existed," Terry said.

The center also features attractions that appeal specifically to children, including some trendy creatures from popular culture.

"We have some axolotls and that's a big thing for kids right now. They're like 'I've never seen a real axolotl in real life!' It's a big Minecraft thing," Terry said.

The Texas Sea Life Center houses snakes, lizards, birds, and other reptiles, both indoors and outdoors, providing an educational experience in a single location.

All workers at the center are volunteer and the center is donation based.

Terry recommends calling ahead as schedules can get busy. Tours for the Texas Sealife Center are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

To schedule a tour or for more information call The Texas Sealife Center at (361) 589-4023.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!