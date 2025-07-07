Texas graphic designer turns grief into action and raises over $65,000 for flood victims through t-shirts

A Padre Island family with a personal connection to the deadly flooding in the Texas Hill Country has raised over $65,000 in under two days through a t-shirt fundraiser to help flood victims and their families. Mary Anthony, who lives on Padre Island, and her daughter Lauren Morris, who now lives in Houston, are distantly related to 9-year-old Lainey Landry, whose life was tragically cut short at Camp Mystic during the recent flooding in Kerr County.

"We have a newborn granddaughter, her name is Sarah Grace, and her dad lost his first cousin, Lainey Landry, in the floods. She was 9-years-old. She was at Camp Mystic, in one of the camp cabins," Anthony said.

This personal connection inspired Morris, who was visiting Padre Island this past weekend for the Fourth of July, to use her skills as a graphic t-shirt designer for Emma Lou's Boutique in Houston to create a fundraiser.

"It's in my skill set to design. It's in my skill set to sell, and leveraging that to help raise funds, you know, across the wide audience that Emma Lou's Boutique has, to make the biggest fundraising impact, seemed like the right thing to do," Morris said.

Morris designed the t-shirt on Saturday, and in less than 48 hours, over $65,000 worth of these t-shirts have been sold across the country, with 100% of the proceeds going to help flood victims and their families.

Tiffany Ivanovsky, co-owner of Emma Lou's Boutique, emphasized their commitment to ensuring all funds reach those in need.

"This one is very important to us and we wanted to make sure 100% of the proceeds went. We didn't want to have a middle man in there. Every bit of it needs to go there. Paul and I are also covering the payroll for this, and then the t-shirt blanks of course, the cost of ink, and all of those kind of things are covered," Ivanovsky said.

Beyond their family connection to flood victim Lainey Landry, Anthony says Texans are always ready to help fellow Texans in need.

"Texans are deep, big hearted people that love each other, love helping out. We're just good, kind, people. Texans go to the rescue for Texans and everybody else that they can get to," Anthony said.

"I dare say that there is not a Texan that does not have some kind of connection to someone who has experienced some kind of loss throughout this tragic event, and it just continues to grow. Seeing the loss of life and so many kids missing, really, really struck a cord for me," Morris said.

For more information about how to purchase a t-shirt and donate to the Emma Lou's Boutique fundraiser, click here.

