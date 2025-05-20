Texas Game Wardens spread National Safe Boating Week awareness ahead Memorial Day Weekend

PADRE ISLAND, Tx — Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Game Wardens are reminding boaters about to make safety their number one priority during National Safe Boating Week as the Memorial Day weekend approaches. This year, National Safe Boating Week is recognized across the country May 17-23. Last year in Texas, there were 169 boating accidents resulting in 24 water deaths. Of those victims, 22 were not wearing life jackets. In addition, 78 boating incidents resulted in injuries to 100 people.

"Families are getting out on the water. So, we want to kind of remind the public that when you're out on the water, there's some important things to focus on for water safety. Certain things on the boat that you'll need, you'll need a life jacket for everybody on board," said Captain Wesley Groth, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden.

Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly went for a boat ride with Captain Groth and Game Warden Kyle Hendley to see how they patrol the waters of the Coastal Bend and enforce safety regulations. When asked about the most important rule for boaters to remember, Captain Groth was clear.

"Most important rule: life jackets. Life jackets are key," Groth said.

Captain Groth recommends that everyone on a boat wear a life jacket, but it's the law for people 13 and younger to have one on at all times. He also stressed that boat captains should never be under the influence.

"Your boat operator can not be intoxicated while on the boat. You can have alcohol on there, but it's very important to know that the captain can not be intoxicated. You will go to jail for a BWI" Groth said.

Thomas Pitchford, a local boater with 70 years of experience, emphasized the critical nature of boating safety.

"Well...it's life or death," Pitchford said. "I've been in a boat that I've owned since 1957. I've never had an issue, but I know we've saved people."

Texas Game Wardens routinely check boats for required safety equipment, including life jackets for everyone on board, a throwable device, a sound producing device, and a working fire extinguisher. Here is a comprehensive list of the major safety tips Texas Parks and Wildlife and Texas Game Wardens emphasize:



Always wear a life jacket; it’s the law for kids under 13.

Use your boat’s ignition safety switch; it’s the law.

Never boat under the influence of alcohol.

Don’t overload your vessel.

Maintain a safe speed and keep a proper lookout.

Be cautious in low water or near submerged objects.

Take a certified boater education course.

Leave a float plan with someone you trust.

Exercise special caution on personal watercraft.

Avoid saltwater if you have open wounds as vibrio bacteria occur naturally in Texas coastal waters.

"You'll need a life jacket for everybody on board. You'll also need a type four throwable device life jacket, which looks like a square cushion or a ring buoy in case one of your people on the boat falls out, and you can actually throw it to them," Groth said.

Texas Game Wardens will have extra patrol boats out in the water throughout the Coastal Bend all Memorial Day weekend.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

