Red, white, and blue on the water; Padre Island Yacht Club celebrates Fourth of July with annual boat parade

Members of the Padre Island Yacht Club celebrated Independence Day with their annual patriotic boat parade through the island canals, continuing a tradition that began in 1986. The parade featured 17 decorated boats cruising through the canals, with neighbors lining the waterways from their homes and from boat ramps to watch the festive display.

"We cruise up along all the canals, have a good time, come back to the Yacht Club, and just have a party," Tim Lockman, the Boat Parade Cruise Director, said.

What started with just a few sailboats nearly four decades ago has evolved into a beloved community tradition.

"Oh, they've been doing this since the beginning of time!" Ann Aylesworth, a Padre Island Yacht Club member, said.

The event has become a highlight for island residents on Independence Day, bringing the tight-knit community together.

"It's just fun to be on the flag ships and all that, have all the houses waving to you, and all your neighbors that you see. Really and truly, it's a pretty close-knit community. Everybody knows everybody. It's really fun," Lockman said.

Local students from Seashore Middle Academy participated as judges for the boat contest, evaluating vessels on their patriotic decorations and enthusiasm.

"They have to smile and talk a bunch, and they have to have, like, all the flags, and a bunch of red, white, and blue," Chase Brzozowski, an eighth-grade student judge, said.

This was Brzozowski's second year judging the parade.

"Everybody in the community comes out and looks at all the boats and has a fun time," Brzozowski said.

While the parade is festive, participants emphasized they haven't lost sight of the holiday's significance.

"It means that a lot of sacrifice has gone into making this country, and it's our way of being patriotic and showing our true colors," Aylesworth said.

"It means celebrating the country, it's independence," Brzozowski said.

"My dad fought all the wars, and I didn't have to in my generation, but, I believe in America," Lockman said.

The Padre Island Yacht Club members plan to continue the Fourth of July boat parade tradition for years to come.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!