Rain delay for JFK Causeway work

Wet weather has delayed the start of maintenance work planned for the JFK Causeway.

The project was originally scheduled to begin today but has been rescheduled to Wednesday.

Once work begins, there will be single-lane closures on the westbound side of the causeway. All work will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

After work on the westbound side is complete, crews will shift to the eastbound side of the causeway.

The entire project is scheduled to continue through the end of June.

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