Rain delay for Bob Hall Pier temporary closure

Work crews will not begin pouring concrete at Bob Hall Pier until Thursday, delaying a planned closure that was originally scheduled to start today.

The concrete work will cut off all access to the pier on Thursday and Friday.

The concrete being poured is for the structure that will support the pier restaurant and concession space.

Inspections and recent stormy weather led to the delay.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!