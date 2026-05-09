Police confirm missing woman found dead at Padre Island National Seashore

11PM UPDATE: Martinez' daughter tells KRIS 6 News her mother was from Austin, Texas and no foul play is suspected in her death at this time.

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ORIGINAL:

Corpus Christi Police have identified the body found at the Padre Island National Seashore as that of a woman who was reported missing a week ago.

Angelita Martinez, 40, was last seen by family the evening of Friday, May 1 at Whitecap Beach on Padre Island.

On Wednesday, the body of a woman was found in the Padre Island National Seashore.

Corpus Christi Police confirmed on ccpdblotter.com that the body was that of Angelita Martinez.

The Texas Rangers are investigating her death with the help of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

If you have any information regarding her death, contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

This is a developing story. Keep with kristv.com for the latest developments.

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