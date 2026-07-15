Phillips 66 donates $25,000 to Harte Research Institute's beach combing program

A $25,000 check from Phillips 66 will fund a year of programming for the Harte Research Institute's beach combing program.

The donation will support more school presentations and a public community event this fall. The program aims to educate the public about marine debris, the coastal ecosystem and the Gulf Coast.

Jace Tunnell, community engagement coordinator at the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, said the program is about sparking curiosity and conservation.

"Our beach combing program is us going out at the beach, finding things that are washing up, and then telling the story of how it got here. If it's a live animal, we might tell where it came from, where it lives, and really just get people interested in it. That's the whole point of beach combing. It's trying to get people interested and educated about it because if they don't know about it, they're not gonna want to protect it," Tunnell said.

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