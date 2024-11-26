Padre Islanders support longtime salon owner going through a hard time

Michelle Matthews has owned and been the lead hairstylist at Michelle's Salon on Padre Island for almost 20 years. The holiday season is her busiest time of the year with clients. Along with various struggles in her personal life, she has to move her business into a new building by Dec. 31st.

“I got a text on November the 15th at approximately 1:00 while I was getting my nails done that says I have 30 days to vacate," Michelle Matthews, the owner of Michelle’s Salon, said.

Michelle was not on a contracted lease on her building, so her landlord was legally allowed to tell her to vacate the property. However, she is disappointed and stressed about this happening during her busiest time of the year with very little notice. She was able to ask the landlord to extend the original 30-day timeline until Dec. 31st.

“I only work three days of the week. During the holidays, I work 40 hours in three days. In those three days of the week, I see approximately 75 people to get them ready for the holidays," Matthews said.

One of Michelle's loyal clients for the past 12 years, Kay Townsend, is one of the several neighbors standing behind Michelle in support during this stressful time.

“She's an amazing person, excellent stylist. I always joke with her and tell her that she brings her magic wand with her every time she comes to the salon," Townsend said.

Having to move buildings is not the only stressful thing Michelle is going through right now.

“My father is bedbound. And my mother has been battling cancer for the last seven years and she’s on the very end of the decline of that. So, I’m there with them and my sister. I help her as much as I can because she also has stage 4 breast cancer," Matthews said.

Michelle drives to and from the Houston area from Padre Island twice weekly to care for her parents.

“We will all get together and help in any way. We will roll our sleeves up and help her in any way possible," Townsend said.

While Michelle is worried about finding time to pack up 20 years' worth of items in her salon over the next few busy weeks, she knows she has a strong support system on the island.

“I have a list of about 25 to 30 people who have said that they would come in and help me pack, hep us move, and reset the new location to make it possible and make it happen. I was more than emotionally overwhelmed," Matthews said.

There's a light at the end of the tunnel. Neighbors were able to help Michelle find a new space for her business on the island, just down the street from the original. She said she will be changing the name to have a fresh, clean start. She expects to start taking clients at her new location on the island on January 7th.

“Thank you. And I love you all. And I will continue to support the island that I have for so long," Matthews said.

