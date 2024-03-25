Padre Island Yacht Club's first boat show & market days was a success

NORTH PADRE ISLAND — The first annual boat show and market days event was held at North Padre Island this weekend. The event brought crowds up to 1,500 on Saturday and about 500 on Sunday.

The Padre Island Yacht Club and Gulf Coast Marine has been working on the event since last December and members were pleased with the amount of people that attended this weekend.

"The wild picked up a little today but we're still expected to have fun today," said Gulf Coast Marine intern Barton Creed. "The amount of people that showed up and the times that were had were really great. We've had some good times here, so we're really happy with how it turned out," he said.

Attendees used their time to walk around the event and explore the booth of some local vendors selling anything from boats, ATV's, knick knacks and more.

Multiple food vendors were also at the event to serve people some sweat treats and more.

When I asked the creators about how their opinions on the longevity of this event, they expressed their optimism for the future:

"I went and did a survey with all of the vendors," said Mike Hettick of the Padre Island Yacht Club. "They were very pleased. I believe we had a great turnout. There was a lot of support so I think it was a very successful time," he said.

Hettick said that with the success of this event, they will plan to hold it again around the same time next year.

