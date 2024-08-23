Padre Island residents outraged after six puppies illegally dumped on beach

On Wednesday, the hottest day of the year, a group of 6 golden retriever puppies were dumped in crates in a remote of the beach within Kleberg County lines.

An island resident named Erin Anderson saw the crime take place and posted several photos and videos on social media.

She reported the suspect to Nueces and Kleberg county officials. Dog abandonment is a crime in the state of Texas.

A suspect has not been charged yet. The investigation by the Kleberg County Sheriff's Department is still underway.

All of the abandoned puppies have been adopted.

On Wednesday, a group of six golden retriever-lab puppies were abandoned on one of Padre Island's beaches in crates within Kleberg County lines.

An island resident was taking her daily morning drive down the beach when she said she saw someone dump the puppies and drive away. She took several photos and videos, which circulated around multiple island Facebook groups such as 'Padre Island Neighbors' and 'North Padre Islanders.'

No suspects have been charged yet, and this case is still under investigation by the Kleberg County Sheriff's Department.

"So we've had several people reach out with information about this case and we have passed on potential leads to Kleberg County at this time," Nueces County Animal Services Manager Kendall Bradley said.

Padre Island resident Erin Anderson said she witnessed the dogs being dumped on Wednesday said she did not believe her eyes at first.

“I got his license plate, I know what he looks like. We have video of him. We know his truck. And it happens way too often out here," Anderson said.

According to Nueces County Animal Services, abandoning dogs in the state of Texas is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by jail time, fines, or both.

“I noticed that there were little animals, it was hard to make out, but little animals following him. And then I realized they were puppies as he pulled away," Anderson said.

People in Padre Island Facebook groups expressed their outrage about this crime being committed, especially on the hottest day of the year.

“It was really hard, one of them wasn’t doing so well, so I walked it over to the ocean and dipped it in water to try to get it cooler," Anderson said.

While Nueces County Parks staff came to pick up the dogs from the beach on Wednesday, the crime took place within Kleberg County lines.

"The area where the puppies were found is Nueces County property, but it actually falls within Kleberg County. So the investigation will be active with the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Department," Bradley said.

People were eager to give these puppies loving homes.

“All of the puppies that were found do have homes. Three of them found homes before our officers arrived on scene to pick them up. The other three, we have the adoption applications in and approved. So, they're just going through their hold, and they're have happy homes to go to," Bradley said.

"It always takes a village to create something good. It's our job to take care of the animals that are dumped here, and do right for them," Anderson said.

The case is still under investigation. KRIS 6 News will be sure to keep you updated on air and online as the story develops.

