Padre Island resident concerned that private property could be turned into public domain

The City of Corpus Christi's engineering department started work on the Jackfish Avenue reconstruction project in September 2023, and construction is expected to go through October 2024. Some Jackfish Ave residents are concerned that sidewalks may be built on their private property.

"The reconstruction of Jackfish Avenue will include a combination of concrete and asphalt roadway. The roadway from Park Road 22 to Ambrosia Street will be constructed with concrete, and the roadway from Ambrosia Street to Aquarius Street will be constructed with asphalt. This project will also incorporate minor utility improvements, curb and gutter as needed, sidewalk installation in front of Ulberg Park, select driveways, signage, and pavement markings," as stated in the project facts.

“The biggest thing is if they’re going to be getting into my property. I think it’s polite that they come and have a discussion with us to let us know what’s going to happen," Kevin Hendrickson, a Padre Island Resident who lives on Jackfish said.

Hendrickson said that he was not warned about the multiple flag markers that were put up around the front of his property.

Therefore, he was unsure if sidewalks were going to be built on his property where the markers were placed.

"It looks like from where the stakes are placed that I’m going to end up losing my tree. Also, my other concern is that my private property is going to become public domain since they’re putting a sidewalk in," Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson said that some of his neighbors have similar opinions about the sidewalk installation.

“We’ll have a great street. We have a lot of kids here, so the kids are already enjoying the half that’s done," Hendrickson said. "They're riding their bikes here more often. So, I do see a lot of benefits from the new street. Just not so much the sidewalk, and from my understanding, it’s not going to be the whole entire street. It’s just going to be a small section that they’re going to do a sidewalk.”

However, the City of Corpus Christi Engineering Department says that the residents whose properties are going to be affected by the sidewalk installation were notified by inspectors of the project.

Hendrickson, along with others, feel confused and out of the loop. He believes communication between the city and all residents who live on Jackfish should be clearer.

“Maybe a town hall would be good. Because I know everybody on this street would probably go and meet up. Just to get some idea of what their plans are for the next phase," Hendrickson said.

