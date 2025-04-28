Padre Island native hoping to make history and bring home Miss Texas USA title

Sonni Kate Nye, a Padre Island native, is representing Corpus Christi in the upcoming Miss Texas USA pageant in Houston with hopes of making history as the first winner from the Sparkling City by the Sea. Born in Corpus Christi and raised on Padre Island, Nye decided to pursue the pageant after extensive research on pageants.

"After doing a year of research, I decided why not just go for it?" Nye said.

The island native has set her sights on breaking new ground in the competition.

"Historically, there has not been a Miss Texas from Corpus Christi, so I want to change that and be the first," Nye said.

While pursuing this statewide title, Nye remains deeply connected to her coastal roots, which she says will be reflected in her pageant wardrobe.

"You guys will have to tune into my dresses because I definitely think that they speak to growing up here on the island, being a beach girl, you know, every Sunday, I'm here at the beach with my dad," Nye said.

Since Corpus Christi doesn't have a regional competition for Miss USA, Nye was able to nominate herself and sign up to represent the city.

"I knew I could do more than just be there. I could actually advocate for things that I'm passionate about, such as being part of the change for women, and being a voice for young professionals, so here I am, eight months later, ready to rock and roll," Nye said.

Two causes that Nye holds close to her heart are empowering young women and girls to chase their dreams, and leading young professionals who are just starting their careers. Though this is Nye's first pageant, she brings significant stage experience from her acting career.

"So, when I was about 25, I decided to go back to school and follow my dreams of being an actress, so I moved to New York City on a whim, and spent two years there going to school," Nye said.

With acting performances on stages across the country and right here in the Coastal Bend under her belt, Nye feels prepared for the Miss Texas USA stage.

"I'm someone who goes on stage a lot in the acting industry and, usually you get nerves before you go on stage, and those haven't hit yet," Nye said.

Beyond the competition, Nye hopes to inspire other young women from her hometown.

"It means a lot to me, to pave the way for other women, and make sure that their voices are heard and that they know that they cab go out and change the world themselves too," Nye said.

Nye leaves for the Miss Texas USA competition in Houston on May 1, hoping to bring the title back to the Coastal Bend. People across Texas can vote in the People's Choice category of the compeition.If you would like to tune into the livestream of the Miss Texas USA competition on Friday May 2nd and Saturday May 3rd, click here.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

