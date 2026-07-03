Padre Island National Seashore waiving entrance fees this Fourth of July weekend

Padre Island National Seashore is waiving its entrance fees this Fourth of July weekend as part of the celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

Free admission runs Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5.

Visitors can spend the holiday weekend exploring miles of undeveloped coastline, fishing, birding, camping, or relaxing on the beach.

While entrance fees are waived, standard fees for campgrounds and the boat ramp still apply. Fireworks are prohibited throughout the national seashore.

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