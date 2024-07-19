Padre Island National Seashore holds last Kemp ridley sea turtle launch

PADRE ISLAND, Tx — Friday, July 19 was the final sea turtle release for the Padre Island National Seashore (PINS) as hundreds turned out to watch baby Kemp Ridley sea turtles hit the water.

The release began at 6:45 a.m. and lasted for over an hour. The event saw an estimated 600 turtles released into the wild while under the protection of park rangers. The park rangers were present to monitor the turtles and any dangers to the turtles like debris and seagulls.

Turtles A Kemp’s ridley sea turtle hatchling release at Malaquite Beach on Friday. KRIS 6 News Turtles KRIS 6 News Turtles KRIS 6 News Turtles KRIS 6 News Turtles - 2 (1).png KRIS 6 News Turtles - 1 (1).png KRIS 6 News Turtles - 3 (1).png KRIS 6 News Turtles KRIS 6 News Turtles KRIS 6 News Turtles KRIS 6 News Turtles KRIS 6 News Turtles KRIS 6 News

Turtle releases only occur during the summer months. Another turtle release will likely not be held until June 2025. Call the Hatchling Hotline at (361) 949-7163 before you drive out to the seashore for future release is happening.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.