Padre Island bicyclist in critical condition; CCPD emphasizes safety for bikers on streets

A 68-year-old male bicyclist is in critical condition after being rushed to the hospital on Friday after he was hit by a truck on Padre Island. The officers investigating Friday morning's crash determined that the bicyclist was traveling eastbound on the right shoulder of the 13700 block of Whitecap. They say when the bicyclist approached Aquarius Street, he suddenly moved left across two lanes and was hit by a pickup truck. Investigators ruled the bicyclist was at fault for failing to yield the right-of-way to the driver. The identity of the bicyclist is till unknown at this time.

“In this case, it appears that the bicyclist cut in front of the truck that hit the rider. And is going to be at fault for failing to yield of right away to a vehicle," Captain Timothy Frazier of the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

According to the Texas A&M University Transportation Service Texas State Bicycle Laws, bicyclists in Texas are legally required to follow the same rules of the road as motor vehicle drivers; which means they must obey traffic signals, stop signs, yield signs, and ride with the flow of traffic.

“When you come up to red lights, stop signs, you must, you are required to make a stop. And if you’re gonna cut across lanes of travel, you must make sure that it is safe to do so. Just like you would be in a vehicle," Captain Frazier said.

Captain Frazier advises bicyclists who ride in the street to act the same as if they were driving a car.

“If there is just one lane that you’re traveling on, you must ride in a single file line. If you’re riding with more than one person, you can not ride abreast. Now if you’re riding down Ocean Drive, where it is a two-lane road, you are allowed to ride two abreast. But that's it. Just two max," Frazier said.

When it comes to safety precautions for bikers who ride in the street, the main components include wearing a helmet and bright, visible clothing, having plenty of lighting on your bike, and following all regular rules of the road.

“Know the law. It requires, at night, you have to have a white light to the front and a red reflector to the back. I always recommend a red flashing light, or some kind of red light to the back, and a white light to the front, whether it's flashing or a steady on, even during the day, because you’re more easily seen," Frazier said.

Frazier says overall, all bikers should always be extremely vigilant of their surroundings.

“Just keep an eye out for cars. Cars can’t stop on a dime. You know, people on bicycles can stop a lot quicker than cars can. So, make sure that it's always safe. Always keep an eye around you," Captain Frazier said.

