Paddleboarders, kayakers paddle for Parkinson's disease research during annual North Padre Island event

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Paddlers and kayakers gathered at North Padre Island this Labor Day weekend to support Parkinson's disease research through the 15th annual Paddle for Parkinson's event.

The festivities kicked off this morning at Gypsy Park Boat Launch, featuring a 2.5-mile loop perfect for both beginners and seasoned paddlers. Participants enjoyed live music, barbecue and an awards ceremony alongside the fundraising paddle.

"But it also gives us something that we can come together, to support, to help benefit other people, and it's just a great opportunity to show support for the community and for Parkinson's," said Bob Orr, a volunteer with Paddle for Parkinson's.

The event has experienced significant growth since its inception. The fundraiser began in 2007 as a fishing tournament called "Catch the Cure" and has evolved to provide awareness about Parkinson's disease while raising funds for research.

The event continues to bring the North Padre Island community together for an important cause, combining outdoor recreation with charitable giving.

