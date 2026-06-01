Over 30 rehabilitated sea turtles released back into the Gulf by Texas Sealife Center

Hundreds of people lined the shore to watch 32 rehabilitated sea turtles make their way back into the Gulf of America.

The Texas Sealife Center, a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing sea turtles, hosted the release.

Jean Hicket attended the event and said she was moved by what she witnessed.

Over 30 rehabilitated sea turtles released back into the Gulf of Mexico by Texas Sealife Center

"I think it's amazing, I think they do wonderful work, and I love to see the turtles. And I love to see them be rehabilitated and put back in the ocean. I think it's awesome," Hicket said.

After receiving medical care and months of recovery, the turtles were given a second chance at life in their natural habitat. The release served as a reminder of the impact wildlife rescue organizations have in the Coastal Bend.

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