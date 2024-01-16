One local restaurant gets national recognition: find out which one

America's Best Restaurants is featuring Black Sheep Bistro

National YouTube show highlighting local restaurants

Episode will air in over six weeks

America's Best Restaurants (ABR) is a national media and marketing company that brings attention to local restaurants. On Monday Jan. 15, ABR made a stop on Padre Island for their national roadshow.

Black Sheep Bistro on Padre Island will be featured on the show in a few weeks when production is finished.

Theo Williams, the host of the show, enjoyed the meals he tried at Black Sheep Bistro.

"America’s Best Restaurants wants to give exposure to the small businesses that are the backbone of America," Williams said.

The owner of Black Sheep Bistro, Glenn Mier, is thankful to America's Best Restaurants for highlighting his establishment.

"I think Padre Island is one of those special places in the states that probably doesn’t get enough recognition," Mier said. "So, it's good that we get any national exposure. It’s great for our tourism. It’s good for obviously our pride for where we live."

Mier emphasized the hard work and dedication of all of his staff, but especially Kari and Michael.

“You know, especially our regulars, we try to cater to them as much as we can to keep our patronage going," Michael said.

"It’s a tight knit community and we want everybody to feel like family whenever they walk in, so I think the exposure is going to be great," Kari added.

The regular customers appreciate the great service from Black Sheep Bistro employees and they continue to come back.

"So Black Sheep Bistro is a staple here on the island. My husband and I come usually about once a week," Customer, Kristi Britt said.

The release date for the episode of ABR is to be determined, but it will take at least six weeks for it to come out. We will keep you updated here at kristv.com on when to look out for it on YouTube and America's Best Restaurants Website.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.